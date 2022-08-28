Watch: ‘Video baad mein nikalna, pahle ball dekho’ - Rohit Sharma tells journalists as Dinesh Karthik hits a big shot

India captain Rohit Sharma was in great spirits in India's practice session on Friday. While most other Indian cricketers were in the nets, sweating it out to prepare for Sunday's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan in Dubai, Rohit was close to the sidelines, monitoring the proceedings closely and in between, all this having a gala time with the fans and journalists of India and Pakistan. Veteran Indian journalist Vimal Kumar was one of the ones filming India's practice session standing just behind the fencing.

Dinesh Karthik hit a lofted shot that sailed over the practice area. That is when Rohit turned toward the journalists and said "Video baad mein nikalna, pahle ball dekho (You can shoot the video later, but watch the ball first)."

The journalist, later on, explained how he told Rohit that he can't stop the recording as that will give the fans an idea about how India is preparing for the match against Pakistan.

While a lot will depend on how Rohit and KL Rahul perform at the top for India, the majority of the limelight will be on former captain Virat Kohli, who returns to international cricket after a break of seven weeks during which India has outplayed the West Indies and Zimbabwe in white-ball cricket without its ace batter.

It’s been over 1,000 days since Kohli last scored a 100 in international cricket and he will be looking to make his 100th T20 international appearance on Sunday to end the debate on his future in the shorter version of the game.

“My main aim is to help India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup and I am ready to do anything for the team to make it possible,” Kohli said recently.

Kohli has played just four of India’s 24 T20s since the last T20 World Cup, which was also held in the UAE. He had a below-par IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore and has scored just 422 runs in T20s this year with an under-par average of 22.21 and a poor strike rate by his standards of just 118.20.

Kohli will be the only second player after Ross Taylor of New Zealand to have played in more than 100 games in all three formats of the game.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON