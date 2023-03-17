Watch: Virat Kohli becomes Usain Bolt, shows mad athletic prowess with insane dash from covers to midwicket in 6 seconds

Considered one of the greatest in world cricket, Virat Kohli has always won over fans and experts with his incredible fitness. Since his debut, Kohli has maintained those standards and has in fact evolved in terms of fitness and physical conditioning.

Virat Kohli ran like Usain Bolt during a fielding effort.(Twitter)

The former India captain showcased that during his side's final Test match vs Australia in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 34-year-old registered his resilient 28th Test century, his first in three years. Most of his runs came from 1s, 2s, and 3s, and he clobbered 15 fours in a resolute knock.

Kohli was in an entertaining mood during the first innings of the first ODI against Australia, and showcased his fitness which sent fans berserk in the stadium and on social media. In the third delivery of the 11th over, Mitchell Marsh flicked a full delivery by Hardik Pandya towards mid-wicket. The Indian fielders were slow to react, but Kohli raced from short cover to mid-wicket like Usain Bolt to collect the ball as the Aussies took a double. Such was his fielding effort, that it was completed in six seconds.

Here is the video:

The match also saw Kohli lose his wicket cheaply, as Mitchell Starc removed him for only four runs off nine balls. Receiving a full, swinging delivery, Kohli got pinned on the front pad and the umpire raised his finger for an lbw. Kohli's shuffling failed to connect his bat to the ball, and the late curling delivery's impact was adjacent to the stumps, and was probably hitting leg. Also, Kohli didn't review it, and it was the first time Starc removed Kohli in ODIs.

With Rohit Sharma unavailable for the first ODI, Hardik has taken over the captaincy role. During the first innings, Kohli also attempted the famous 'Natu Natu' hook step. The dance movie is from the 'Naatu Naatu' song and was featured in the Telugu-language movie RRR. The action film has garnered plenty of praise since its release, and the 'Naatu Naatu' song won the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards, making it the first Indian song to win at the Oscars.

