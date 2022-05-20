Watch: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis cheer for Mumbai Indians in Bangalore's playoff quest; 'You might see us in stadium'

Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell spearheaded Royal Challengers Bangalore's successful run-chase as they defeated table-toppers Gujarat Titans by a comfortable margin of eight wickets on Thursday. Kohli, who has had a subdued season, looked like his old self during his 54-ball 73 at the Wankhede Stadium. The former Bangalore skipper notched up his season-best score before Maxwell's unbeaten 43 off just 18 balls sealed the win. Also Read | Photos of Virat Kohli trying to console angry Matthew Wade spread like wildfire on social media

Bangalore, currently fourth, finished the league stage with 16 points but its playoff status awaits the results of other games. The 2016 IPL runners up will be watching the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals closely on Saturday. Rishabh Pant's men, who have a better net run rate, could move level on points and reclaim fourth spot if they beat bottom-placed Mumbai in the crucial tie.

With Bangalore's hopes of maiden IPL title hanging by a thread, Kohli joked about turning into Mumbai supporters. Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis even chanted 'Mumbai... Mumbai' in a video shared by the IPL on Twitter.

"Trying to put our feet up and chill out for 2 days and support Mumbai. We have 2 more supporters for Mumbai, not just 2 but I think 25 more supporters," told du Plessis. "You might see us in the stadium as well," he added while du Plessis started with the "Mumbai, Mumbai" cheer.

Gujarat Titans and second-placed Lucknow Super Giants have qualified for the playoffs. It remains to be seen whether Bangalore achieves a top-four finish. Both Delhi (14 points) and Rajasthan Royals (16 points) still have a game in hand.

Kohli, who roared back to form when it mattered, said not being able to contribute to the team's cause bothered him the most. Before the game against Gujarat, Kohli had gathered just 236 runs in the previous 13 games with just one half-century.

"It was an important game. I was disappointed that I haven't done much for my team and that is what bothers me, not the stats. Today was a game where I was able to create an impact for the team. Puts us in a good position.

"There are expectations because of the performances that you have put in. You need to keep the perspective right. You can forget the process in order to live up to the expectations," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony after being named player-of-the-match.

Du Plessis also praised Kohli and said it is imperative for a team to back its players in their difficult times.

"Throughout the season we haven't done as much as have liked. But you still need to back these big players. Virat had been putting in the hard yards in the nets. I play the role with him and get him pumped up."

