Watch: Virat Kohli's 'shake of the head' reaction after Moeen Ali bowls him through the gate in RCB vs CSK IPL match

In focus Virat Kohli once again failed to establish himself after getting off to a decent start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings at the MCA Stadium on Wednesday evening. The former RCB captain was dismissed on 30 off 33 balls by Moeen Ali, who came into the playing XI in place of Mitchell Santner. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

Kohli's dismissal took place in the fifth ball of the 10th over as the premier batter was outfoxed by the turn Moeen generated.

The England all-rounder added some flight on the ball tantalising Kohli to go for the drive, who did exactly the same but failed to get any connection. The ball, which pitched slightly wide off the off stump passed through the gap between Kohli's bat and pad and went to knock the leg stump.

The delivery left Kohli frustrated as he waited at the crease momentarily before taking the long walk back to the dugout.

Kohli was also involved in a run-out, which saw Glenn Maxwell get out on 3.

Meanwhile, after being asked to bat first RCB got off to a decent start with openers Faf du Plessis and Kohli adding 62 in less than 8 overs. The RCB skipper was the first man to be dismissed, losing his wicket against Moeen on 38 off 22 balls.

Bangalore had fielded the same XI, while CSK made one change from their previous encounter and added Moeen into the XI. The decision has so far been a good one, with the 34-year-old picking two wickets and conceding 28 runs in his four overs.

