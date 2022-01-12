Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch: Virat Kohli unhappy with Marais Erasmus after umpire warns Mohammed Shami for running on danger area
cricket

Watch: Virat Kohli unhappy with Marais Erasmus after umpire warns Mohammed Shami for running on danger area

Virat Kohli was not happy with umpire Marais Erasmus after Mohammed Shami was warned of landing in the danger area.
Virat Kohli talks to umpire Marais Erasmus on Day 2 of the 3rd Test.(Twitter)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 02:50 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Jasprit Bumrah gave India the perfect start in the first over of Day 2, but things weren't as smooth at the other end for Mohammed Shami. The Indian fast bowler was given an official warning for landing in the danger zone by umpire Marais Erasmus and Indian captain Virat Kohli was clearly not happy with the decision.

The replay showed that Shami had landed outside the danger zone after bowling the delivery and that seemingly led to Kohli having a conversation with the umpire. However, an extended replay of all of Shami's deliveries showed that the right-arm bowler had indeed landed in the danger zone on three occasions prior to the ball on which he was warned, meaning the reprimand from Erasmus came courtesy of a build-up of errors from Shami.

Watch:

RELATED STORIES

In the first over of Day 2, Bumrah cleaned up Aiden Markram to give South Africa a second blow of the innings after the pacer had earlier dismissed captain Dean Elgar on Day 1. Bumrah dismissed Markram with a delivery that came back sharply into the right-hander as the opener misjudged the line of the delivery, opting to leave the ball which cleaned his off-stump.

India had earlier won the toss and put 223 in the first innings, with captain Kohli playing a brilliant knock of 79 off 201 deliveries. The rest of the Indian batting lineup continued to struggle, with senior batter Ajinkya Rahane falling in single-digit score again. 

Kohli has made a return to the team after missing the second Test due to back spasms and replaced Hanuma Vihari in the XI. 

The series is currently level at 1-1 and India are chasing a maiden Test series win on South African soil.

 

Topics
india vs south africa
