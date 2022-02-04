WATCH: With 5 runs needed off last ball, batter steals victory for his team without hitting a boundary, video goes viral

In a bizarre turn of events, a cricket team was able to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat as their batters successfully knocked off five runs that were required to win off the final delivery without scoring a boundary. The Al-Wakeel Cricket League, currently in its fourth season, saw a game between Audionic and AutoMall end in a riveting yet comical finish.

Chasing 155 to win from 20 overs, AutoMall had only two wickets in hand when Raheel Maje and Adeel Abid Sham pulled off a heist. AM were 150/8, and only a six could have helped them win the contest. The bowler pitched a full ball, which Raje connected hit to long on. What should have been only a single, or at max, a couple of runs, turned into five runs following a brain-fade moment from the fielder.

As the batters completed two runs, the fielder at long on collected the ball and ran towards the bowling end in jubilation. The batter at the non-striker’s end was well inside his crease but the fielder decided to dislodge the stumps any way. With no harm done, the players took off for a third run. It was at this moment that a comedy of errors occurred as the same fielder messed up what should have been an easy run out.

He ran up to the stumps and with less than 10 inches to throw, missed his aim. As the ball went towards the boundary, the players completed the remaining two runs and victory was sealed. The fielding team could not believe it and laid on the ground in disbelief. The on-air commentator was in equally in shock as he couldn't believe what he had just witnessed. "Oh no… Will these be five runs? It is. They’ve won. Oh my god" he exclaimed.

