Watch: Young fan in crowd left bloodied after putting down catch during Hurricanes vs Scorchers BBL match

A young fan was left bloodied after he put down a catch in the crowd during the Big Bash League match between Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers in Hobart on Tuesday. The incident took place on the first ball of the eight over as Hurricanes batter Ben McDermott bludgeoned a six off Andrew Tye of Scorchers.

The youngster who attempted to pluck the catch in the crowd, could not hold on to it and the ball hit him right in the forehead. The boy immediately clutched at his face, while laying on the Blundstone Arena turf.

As the commentators went talking about how he dropped the catch, the camera panned towards the kid as blood tricked down his face. "Oh no. He's got a bit of blood. We need some medic. He didn't even realise," the commentators said on air.

Fans came to the kid's assistance calling for medical help. "Hopefully he is all ok," 7 commentator Jason Richardson said. "He's in the hands of the medics. He was surprised wasn't he."

The Scorchers cruised to a 53-run win as the Hurricanes were bowled out for 129 in 19 overs. Mitchell Marsh was the star of the evening, smashing a century off 50 balls and remaining unbeaten on 100, which gave his team a competitive total of 182/5. While the rest of the batters failed to get going, Marsh was at it single-handedly, with Laurie Evans' 40 not out of 24 balls helping Marsh and Hurricanes accelerate towards the end.

In reply, the Scorchers never really got going, as barring, D Arcy Short's 31 and a knock of 41 from McDermott, no other batter managing to put up any significant contributions. Left-arm pacer of England Tymal Mills picked up 3/23 with Ashton Agar and Tye grabbing a couple of wickets each.

