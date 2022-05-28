Watch: Young RCB fan takes off his jersey after team's Qualifier 2 loss, wears Trent Boult-gifted RR shirt

Rajasthan Royals made a stellar comeback in a space of just two days to book their seat in the final of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). After finishing second in the league stage, Rajasthan lost to Gujarat Titans in Kolkata earlier this week before making a comeback in the second Qualifier to make the final by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday in Ahmedabad. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Following the match, Rajasthan Royals pacer Trent Boult was spotted gifting his jersey to a young fan, who had donned the RCB jersey. However, he quickly removed the shirt and wore the Boult-gifted RR shirt.

Rajasthan Royals later shared a video of the same and captioned it, "How can you not love Trent Boult? Watch him make a young fan's day after #RRvRCB."

Boult has played a key role for the Royals in their march to the final. The New Zealand international picked 15 wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 8.24.

This is the second time Rajasthan have reached the final in an IPL season after the inaugural edition in 2008 when Shane Warne had led the franchise to their only title win.

Rajasthan will face Gujarat Titans in the season finale on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat won both their previous ties this season beating Rajasthan by 37 runs in April and then by 7 wickets in Qualifier 1 in Kolkata.

