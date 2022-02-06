WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal castles Kieron Pollard's stumps; WI skipper creates unwanted record in 1st ODI against IND

India had two slips and former skipper Virat Kohli was stationed at short leg after Yuzvendra Chahal picked two wickets in two deliveries in the ODI series opener against West Indies at Ahmedabad. In his first over of the 50-over game, the 31-year-old wrist-spinner first trapped Nicholas Pooran for 18 and castled opposition captain Kieron Pollard (0) on the next delivery.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an attempt to loft it through covers, Pollard missed the line as the ball crashed into the off stump and knocked it off. The robust all-rounder made his way back to the dugout on a nought, joining Jason Holder in the unwanted list of most golden ducks as West Indies captain.

ALSO READ | IND vs WI: Yuzvendra Chahal becomes second-fastest Indian spinner to incredible milestone

Pollard now also has 15 ODI ducks for West Indies in the ODI format. He went past Brian Lara, Dwayne Smith and Phil Simmons, who have 14 ODI noughts to their name.

Pollard was Chahal's 101st prey in the ODI format. He reached the ‘100’ landmark by dismissing Pooran and became the fifth fastest Indian to achieve the feat. Mohammed Shami (56), Jasrit Bumrah (57), Kuldeep Yadav (58) and Irfan Pathan (59) are the first four names on the panel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chahal had a field day as he picked up his third wicket of the day in his next over. Shamarh Brooks was caught by Rishabh Pant behind the stumps but the on-field umpire wasn't interested. Rohit Sharma decided to go upstairs and the UltraEdge detected a spike, with Chahal adding one more wicket to his tally.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to field in their 100th One-day International. The Indian team became the first team to achieve this feat in international cricket. India's first ODI was against England in 1974 at Headingley.

The ongoing ODI also marks the beginning of a new chapter for India, with Rohit taking over the mantle of white-ball captaincy from Kohli.

Put to bat, West Indies had a shaky start in the first Powerplay, losing Shai Hope early for eight. A scrambled seam bowl by Mohammed Siraj took the inside edge before crashing into the woodwork.

West Indies lost their second wicket in the form of Brandon King, who chipped Washington Sundar's delivery straight to Suryakumar Yadav in the mid-wicket region.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}