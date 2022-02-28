Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal trolls Mohammed Siraj for new hairstyle - 'The grass has not received water and it has dried up'

Ever since Mohammed Siraj has coloured his hair blonde since returning from the tour of South Africa, social media has been flooded with memes and responses. On Sunday, India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal decided to join in on the fun when he poked fun at Siraj and the India pacer's new hairstyle. After India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets to complete a 3-0 whitewash, they secured a 12th consecutive T20I win. During Chahal TV, where the leg-spinner was interviewing the man of the moment for India, Shreyas Iyer, the two were joined by Siraj during the closing moments of the chat, where Chahal trolled the India quick for his hair with a witty line.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We have been joined by Siraj. You look at his hair. It looks as if the grass hasn't received water and it has dried up." Chahal said, after which all three players cracked up.

Also Read | 'That's the only place you can pace the inning': Shreyas Iyer picks his ideal T20I batting spot after SL series heroics

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Siraj played the final T20I between India and Sri Lanka and finished with 1/22 from four overs as he cleaned up Danushka Gunathilaka for a first-ball duck. He had played the three ODIs against West Indies earlier in the month and picked up five wickets with a best of 3/29 in the final ODI.

Chahal, who was rested from the final T20Is, picked up 1/11 and 1/27 in the first two matches respectively. Earlier, he had grabbed 4/49 against West Indies at Ahmedabad and has picked up a wicket at least in his last eight outings for India. The man he was interviewing, Iyer, has been in red-hot form as the 27-year-old scored a hat-trick of half-centuries in the T20Is and is gearing up in style for the Test series and the IPL, where he will be captaining Kolkata Knight Riders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}