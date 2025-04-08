New Delhi [India], : The inaugural season of the World Championship of Legends was a resounding success, with India clinching the title against Pakistan in the final. Unlike any other tournament, WCL features not just retired cricketing icons but also active players who are not contracted by their respective national boards. WCL recognized as sole ECB-sanctioned league for retired cricketers

Founded by Harshit Tomar in collaboration with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, WCL holds the distinction of being the only tournament of its kind approved by the England & Wales Cricket Board , according to the WCL press release.

The World Championship of Legends is turning two this year. Harshit Tomar began his career in music, collaborating with renowned artists such as Neha Kakkar, Raftaar, Neeti Mohan, and Ikka. However, his journey took a new direction after a pivotal conversation with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Inspired by Sachin's vision for the game, Tomar transitioned from the entertainment industry to sports, determined to create a league that both honors cricketing legends and captivates modern audiences.

WCL's debut season saw cricketing greats like Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen, Chris Gayle and Shahid Afridi reignite old rivalries. The India Champions versus Pakistan Champions match alone attracted over 150 million concurrent viewers. With its perfect blend of cricketing heritage and entertainment, WCL has already become the second most-watched cricket tournament after the Indian Premier League , reaching a staggering 325 million viewers worldwide.

Now, anticipation for Season 2 is at an all-time high as the legendary AB de Villiers makes his long-awaited return to competitive cricket after four years. But he's not the only star attraction other big names such as Shikhar Dhawan, Dwayne Bravo, Sir Alastair Cook and Moeen Ali have also joined the league. Their participation is a testament to both WCL's growing reputation and Harshit Tomar's visionary approach to the sport.

With its rapid success, WCL continues to set new benchmarks, ensuring that cricket's legends remain at the heart of the game's future.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.