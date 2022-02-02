'We are changing our views and opinions about him every other day': Gavaskar shares advice for mercurial India cricketer

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is not one to mince words when it comes to pointing out glaring errors. He has done so in the past with the biggest superstars – Virender Sehwag, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and even Virat Kohli. The legendary Gavaskar is quick to point out whenever a batter messes up the basics – be in running between the wickets, not giving the first hour to the bowler or a playing adventurous shots.

Speaking of reckless shots, the one Indian cricketer that is a subject of most debates is Rishabh Pant, mostly for his shot selection. Twice during India's tour of South Africa, did Pant get out playing a rash stroke – during the second Test at Johannesburg and the third ODI at Cape Town.

However, the wicketkeeper batter has also shown signs of playing to the situation of the game – his century at Cape Town and a knock of 85 in Paarl are testaments to his patience. Such mercurial nature of Pant is something Gavaskar has weighed in on, saying the youngster should develop a habit of giving himself time before going for expansive hits.

"We all know what he is capable of. We all are changing our views and opinions about him every other day. One day he plays a blinder of an innings, the next day he plays a shot which makes you wonder. But somewhere down the line, my feeling is that Rahul Dravid will sit him down and tell him what a marvelous talent he is. And all that he needs to do is to give himself a little bit of time in the middle like he did in Australia," Gavaskar said on Sports Today.

India head coach Rahul Dravid had said that he and the team management had plans of talking to Pant with regards to his shot selection. Giving example of Pant's heroics in Australia in early 2021, Gavaskar pointed out Dravid needs to chat with Pant now before it's too late, which in turn, can inject in Pant and his batting, a little more sense of responsibility.

"The reason we bring that Australia Tests up is that when he scored that 96 in Sydney, 89 is Brisbane, he gave himself time and only after that he started to go for the big shots. And that's because it becomes easier. You know what the pitch is doing, your feet are moving, you eye is set. And with all those shots, even if he scores 0 off 10 deliveries, in the next 4 he can score 16," added Gavaskar.

"That is the capability that he has, so that is why now Rahul Dravid needs to sit with him and tell him some home truths. This is what is expected to you when you bat at No. 4. We don't want a strike rate of 300, we want a strike-rate where you are taking the team home. He has done it in the past and he can do it again. With that goodness in talent, comes a little sense of wanting to do that much better for the team."