'We believe in him a lot': Rohit backs India star amid recent criticism over form; 'He has been doing it for many years'

India registered an 8-run victory in the second T20I of the series against West Indies in Kolkata, clinching a series win on Thursday. The hosts held their nerve throughout the closing stages of the game as they resisted a fightback from Windies' pair of Nicholas Pooran (62) and Rovman Powell (68*), restricting the visitors to 178/3 in the 187-run chase.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 19th over of the innings was pivotal to India's win in the game, as he conceded only four runs while taking the all-important wicket of Pooran. Ahead of the 19th over, the Windies required 29 runs off 12 deliveries, with the pair of Pooran and Powell forging a 100+ run-stand in the previous over. However, the experience of Bhuvneswhar eventually prevailed over the fight from the visitors.

The veteran India bowler had been under fire for quite some time due to his indifferent performances on the tour of South Africa. He was wicketless in two ODIs while conceding at over 6 rpo, and didn't feature in the ODI squad for the three-match series against the Caribbean side earlier this month. However, following his match-winning performance in the 2nd T20I, captain Rohit Sharma said that the team management continues to believe in the 32-year-old star bowler.

“You are always a bit scared when you are playing against these guys (West Indies power hitters). In the end, it was a phenomenal finish. Right from the start, we knew it wouldn't be easy. But I am proud we executed our plans under pressure. It was very critical at that point when Bhuvneshwar bowled,” Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

“That's where experience comes into play. Bhuvi has been doing it for many years and we believe in him a lot,” Rohit further said.

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard, meanwhile, took a lot out of the game despite the loss and praised Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell for taking the game to the final over.

"He was phenomenal today (Powell). His partnership with Pooran almost took us over the line. Pleased with the guys. The ball was moving around and they have got good bowlers. You have to give credit where it's due," he said.

