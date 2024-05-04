Mumbai [India], : After his side's 24-run win over Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium, Kolkata Knight Riders bowler, Varun Chakaravarthy, said they tried to control their emotions and stick to the plan. "We controlled our emotions": KKR's Varun Chakaravarthy on 24-run victory over MI

Chakaravarthy picked up two wickets and gave 22 runs in the second inning which helped KKR to defend 170-run target on Friday.

Speaking after the match, Chakaravarthy pointed out that 170 was a below-par score and there was dew in the second inning of the match.

"Extremely good feeling for we have never won in Wankhede in 12 years and it's a great feeling to win here. We were still confident, it was a matter of one wicket. 170 was below-par and there was dew in the 2nd innings, but we controlled our emotions and stuck to our plans," Chakaravarthy said.

He showered praise on KKR spinner Sunil Narine and called him a "legend". The 32-year-old added he is lucky to bowl alongside the Narine.

"Sunny is a legend, he has been bowling the same way from I don't know when. Glad to be bowling alongside him. This is a very special win for we were down and out in the first innings, the way Pandey and Venkatesh pulled off the game from their shoulders was great. It is sort of a comeback from the Punjab game when we conceded so many runs, so we said let's do it," he added.

Recapping the match, put to bat first, a solid partnership stand of 83 runs between Venkatesh Iyer and Manish Pandey guided KKR to 169. For MI, Jasprit Bumrah returned with a double-wicket over before returning with a spell of 3 for 18 in 3.5 overs.

In reply, MI were bundled out for 145. Starc made a terrific comeback in the tournament returning with a figure of 4-33 in just 3.5 spells, handing KKR a 24-run victory. Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine both finished with identical figures of 2/22, including some big wickets in the first half of the chase which put KKR on top in the match.

Following the win, KKR stand in second place on IPL 2024 standings with 14 points. Meanwhile, MI hold ninth place with 6 points by their name.

KKR will next take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

