Lucknow [India], : After his side's massive 98-run win against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday, Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers Harshit Rana said they don't take anything lightly. "We don't want to take anything lightly": KKR's Harshit Rana after sealing massive win over LSG

Rana led the KKR bowling attack as he picked up three wickets and gave 24 runs in his 3.1-over spell against LSG in the second inning.

While speaking after the match, Rana said they don't want to take things lightly and make their place in the playoffs of the ongoing season of the IPL 2024.

He added the coaches advised him to hit the hard lengths with which he received the rewards in the IPL 2024. The KKR bowler further added that Andre Russell performing well with the ball came very handy for the Knight Riders.

"We don't want to take anything lightly and this is the kind of approach we want to have to make it to the playoffs. The coaches told me to focus on hitting the hard lengths and I got rewards for doing the same. I keep working on the areas that I need to improve, it becomes very handy when he comes in and picks those wickets during the middle overs and it helps in shifting the momentum as well," Rana said.

Recapping the game, LSG opted to field first after winning the toss. Narine's 81, combined with solid knocks from Phil Salt , Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Ramandeep Singh took KKR to 235/6 in their 20 overs.

Naveen-ul-Haq was the pick of the bowlers for LSG. Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi and Yudhvir Singh got a wicket each.

During the run chase of 236, Lucknow lost wickets at regular intervals. Marcus Stoinis and skipper KL Rahul were the top scorers as LSG bundled out for 137 in 16.1 overs.

Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy were the top wicket-takers for KKR.

KKR is at the top with eight wins, three losses and 16 points. LSG is at fifth with six wins, five losses and 12 points.

Sunil Narine took home the 'Player of the Match' for his one wicket and 81-run knock.

