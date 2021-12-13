'We have already found the player': Ex-IND wicketkeeper names Hardik Pandya's replacement ahead of SA tour

Hardik Pandya's place in the limited-overs setup has been a major talking point since India's group-stage exit from the 2021 T20 World Cup. The flamboyant Baroda all-rounder hasn't been able to contribute with the ball to both India and his IPL team Mumbai Indians (MI) since his lower back injury in 2019.

Venkatesh Iyer's stocks, on the other hand, have skyrocketed. A dream run that started with the second leg of IPL 2021 is still continuing for Iyer, who has notched up 348 runs in four games in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. The left-hander registered scores of 112 and 71 before hitting an impressive 151 against Chandigarh, helping Madhya Pradesh clinch the match by five runs.

The 26-year-old Iyer, an MBA graduate and Rajinikanth fan, is now only behind Ruturaj Gaikwad in the list of leading run-scorers of the tournament. On top of that, he has eight wickets to his name, making his case even stronger for the upcoming South Africa tour.

Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim has also described Iyer as an ideal replacement for Hardik Pandya, who has been struggling since his acute lower-back injury. Karim also heaped praise on Gaikwad for his splendid performances with the bat. The Orange Cap winner of the IPL 2021 has scored 435 runs in four games including three consecutive tons for Maharashtra.

"I believe that Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad have almost entered the first-team squad, and I'm talking about white-ball cricket. If we have to start the preparation for the 2023 World Cup, these two players should be part of the squad as soon as possible.

"They should be given as much exposure as possible. Both these players provide a different spectrum for the team. Gaikwad can be the backup opener with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul going strong. On the other hand, Iyer has performed really well while batting at No. 5 or No. 6 in the Vijay Hazare trophy. If we are looking at the replacement for Hardik Pandya, we have already found the player," Karim said on the Khelneeti podcast.

Karim feels head coach Rahul Dravid must have plans of making a core ahead of the World Cups, describing Iyer as an "all-format player" at the team management's disposal. He also insisted on the entry of Gaikwad in the Test setup.

"Rahul Dravid has seen these players for quite a while now. The way Dravid used to prepare as a player, he must be prepared in the same way as a coach. He must have thought about a core of 23-25 players in the white-ball cricket circuit. He must have started the preparation for the World Cups," he said.

Venkatesh Iyer should definitely be part of the South Africa tour. He must then be tracked be in the Ranji Trophy as well because I believe he is an all-format player. It is also the time that Gaikwad is in contention for the Test squad," Karim further added.

