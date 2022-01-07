'We lack that very energy and unity': Former BCCI selector pinpoints 'biggest challenge' for Rahul Dravid

Following South Africa clinch a series-levelling win over India in the second Test at the Wanderers, former India wicketkeeper and BCCI selector Saba Karim has pointed out the "biggest challenge" that lies ahead of head coach Rahul Dravid. After rain washed out on-field action of the first two sessions on Thursday, Dean Elgar spearheaded a record chase of 240, ending India's record of not losing a Test match to South Africa at the venue.

Bringing up the graph of "ups and downs" and the Indian team's tryst with consistency, the ex-India wicketkeeper said that the Dravid-led camp needs to carry forward and maintain the intensity from one Test to another.

"The biggest challenge for Rahul Dravid will be to eradicate this graph of ups and downs. The main reason for this inconsistency is that, the one Test match that we play, we play with all our energy and intensity but for the next match we lack that very energy and unity", Karim said while speaking on YouTube channel Khelneeti.

"If we analyze carefully, we can see that all our players together are a superpower for a particular Test match. But to win a series you much show the same intensity and Test match throughout. We show the iintensityfor the entire 15 sessions but the force and preparation we need across the 15 sessions of the next match goes missing and that's the reason behind this graph," he further said.

Underfire seniors Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara hit attacking half-centuries in the second Test to give India a bit of breathing space in the second innings. India also had a new captain, KL Rahul, in Virat Kohli's absence, with Hanuma Vihari coming into the place in the lineup. But Karim feels the team management including Dravid has to take a call on whether to back the seniors or give a chance to new faces.

"Rahul Dravid, the captain and the selection committee should be deciding if this team and the batting order they are playing with is working or not. They should be deciding whether to keep these players or bring in young players who have a lot of experience in the domestic circuit and are going through good form. They need to see if these new players will add value to the team", he said.

With the series level 1-1, the action now shifts to Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town where India and South Africa will lock horns in the third Test, beginning from January 11.

