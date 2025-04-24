"We love taking challenges": Nehal Wadhera confident as Punjab Kings gear up for crucial clash against KKR

Menu Explore
ANI |
Apr 24, 2025 08:31 PM IST

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season heats up, Punjab Kings (PBKS) find themselves in a promising position--currently fifth on the points table with five wins and three losses, tallying ten points. With the race to the playoffs intensifying, all eyes are on their crucial upcoming clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday at Eden Gardens.

Speaking about the team's mindset and future plans, Punjab batter Nehal Wadhera shared insights into the camp's approach and morale.

"We know that we have a challenge ahead, but the thing is that our team likes to take challenges, and we love it, and we are just going game by game," Wadhera told the media.

"We are not thinking that we have so many good games, but we just want to go game by game. So, now we are playing KKR," Wadhera added.

With the Eden Gardens fixture looming, he revealed that the team is focused on tailoring their strategies for the venue and opposition.

"We are planning accordingly and in the dressing room, there is no particular...We are not talking about six matches. So, we are just planning accordingly that if we have a match in Eden Gardens, you know, how to go about it," he explained.

Emphasizing the team's upbeat environment, Wadhera added, "How can you be more positive? How can you attack their batsmen? How can you attack with the new ball? How can we take early on wickets? How can we play well in the middle overs? So, it's all just, you know, positive talks which are being, you know, transferred all around and we are not taking any pressure but we are enjoying it."

Punjab Kings will look to carry that positive energy into their match against KKR, aiming to strengthen their push for a top-four spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs.

So far, Wadhera has scored 189 runs in seven matches at an average of 37.80, with a strike rate of over 146 and a half-century. His best score this season is 62 and he has played some crucial knocks for PBKS.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Follow Us On