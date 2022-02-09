'We need new style of coaching': Cummins breaks silence on 'intense' Langer's departure; 'I'm sticking up for my mates'

Following intense public scrutiny of him and the Australian team following Justin Langer's resignation as the side's head coach, Test captain Pat Cummins has finally shed light on the situation on Wednesday. Langer had stepped down from the role earlier this month after he was offered a short-term contract extension (till this year's T20 World Cup), following month-long speculations over his future.

Cummins said that Australia needed a “new style of coaching and skill set” in a statement that was released on Cricket Australia's official website. The Aussie, who had been appointed as the Test captain in November last year, also admitted that Langer's coaching style had been “intense."

“Now that a decision has been made by Justin to resign and given his own public comments and others by Cricket Australia, I can provide some clarity,” said Cummins.

"Justin has acknowledged that his style was intense. And it was.

"He has apologised to players and staff for his intensity.

"I think the apology was unnecessary.

"Because the players were OK with JL's intensity.

“It came from a good place – his fierce love of Australia and the baggy green – something which has served Australian cricket well for three decades.”

Cummins further added that players need no motivation to represent Australia and added that in his feedback, he called for a new style of coaching.

"The question is: what is the best style of coaching for the future, given how the team has evolved?

"We have been very well schooled in how to play cricket in the right way – in the correct Australian way.

"We understand the importance of always playing to the highest ethical standards.

"And the players need no motivation as I've never played with more motivated cricketers.

"To be better players for Australia, from this solid foundation, we need a new style of coaching and skill set.

“This was the feedback the players gave to Cricket Australia. And it's the feedback I understand support staff also gave,” said Cummins.

"We welcome that Cricket Australia invited the players and staff to contribute to CA's evaluation.

"I add that as professional sportspeople we would have accepted any decision CA were to make because that's what professionals do.

"CA have made a brave call to transition, given the team has been winning.

“Finally, we are custodians of cricket, with one very big thing in common: our first duty is to Australian cricket, which is bigger than any one of us.

“I take this responsibility seriously. I live and breathe it.”

Following Langer's resignation, many of his former teammates including former captain Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden, Mitchell Johnson, Brad Hogg, and Michael Clarke among others expressed their displeasure over the mishandling of the entire situation and further criticised Cummins for not standing up for the outgoing head coach.

Cummins also broke silence on the opinions from the Aussie veterans, insisting that he is “sticking up” for his teammates, “just as you have always stuck up for your mates.”

"We also have a duty to our mates.

"Many former players have reached out to me and silently offered me their advice which is welcome.

"Some others have spoken in the media – which is also welcome and comes from a love of the game and their support of a mate.

"To all past players, I want to say this:

“Just as you have always stuck up for your mates, I'm sticking up for mine,” said Cummins.

