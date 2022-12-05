'We need runs from Rohit Sharma': Mohammad Kaif issues stern warning to India captain before 2nd ODI vs Bangladesh

Mehidy Hasan Miraz spoiled Rohit Sharma's much-awaited return to the Indian side as Bangladesh stunned Team India by 1 wicket in the 1st One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series on Sunday. With Rohit-led Team India suffering devastating trounce at the hands of the hosts, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has slammed India captain Rohit over his recent slump in form.

Lashing out at the Rohit-led side after the embarrassing defeat in the 1st ODI, former Indian cricketer Kaif opined that the batting top-order cost India the series opener in Dhaka. The former Indian cricketer and full-time cricket pundit has urged batting icons Rohit and Virat Kohli to make amends in the series decider between India and Bangladesh on Wednesday.

"You have to bat well. We are talking a lot about the bowling, they batted badly. We lost the match because of batting. We need runs from Virat Kohli. We need runs from Rohit Sharma the captain. Rohit Sharma has not been in form as a captain, he has not been able to score regularly," Kaif told Sony Sports after Bangladesh registered a memorable win over India in the 1st ODI.

Sharing his views about India's playing XI for the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh, Kaif backed youngster Kuldeep Sen to feature in all three matches of the bilateral series. Pacer Sen received his debut cap in the 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh on Sunday. "If they make changes, there will be commotion. If you played any young player, Kuldeep Sen should play all three matches. If you have backed someone and you change that decision because you lost the match, I believe you are not a good captain or coach," Kaif said.

Sen bowled five overs and leaked 37 runs against Bangladesh in the 1st ODI. The Indian pacer also dismissed Afif Hossain and Ebadot Hossain in the series opener at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. Rohit-led Team India will meet Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI at the same venue on Wednesday. "Kuldeep Sen was given the cap, it was not his mistake, but the cap is being distributed a lot. He picked up two wickets but proved a little expensive. Overall I will want you to play him. He has pace, he couldn't bowl well under pressure today but you have to back him," Kaif added.

