'We will see the old Virat who used to play under Dhoni...': Harbhajan shares key piece of advice for struggling Kohli

Virat Kohli had an embarrassing smile on his face as he departed for a two-ball duck against the West Indies in the third and final game of the ODI series. The 33-year-old had registered scores of eight end 18 in the previous two matches and Alzarri Joseph piled further misery on Kohli, who has been waiting to score an international hundred for over two years.

In an attempt to flick Joseph's wide delivery, Kohli got a faint edge and Shai Hope pouched it safely behind the stumps. While some would describe it as an unlucky dismissal, a few didn't hold back while underlining the former skipper's lean patch with the bat. Kohli ended the West Indies ODI series scoring just 26 runs -- the second-lowest he has ever scored in a three-match bilateral ODI series and the first since the home series against Pakistan in 2012/13, where he had scored only 13 runs in three innings averaging 4.33.

The flamboyant batter hasn't been his usual self since his exit as India captain and Harbhajan Singh feels Kohli needs to change his mindset after the leadership transition. The veteran India off-spinner said Kohli is just one big innings away from regaining his lost touch.

“Virat's confidence, at the moment, isn't on that level where it was an impossible task for bowlers to get him out. A lot has changed in the last three-four months. Even if you're a big player, when you leave captaincy one after the other, a few things naturally start playing with your mind. He is trying his best to get out of it but things are not going his way,” Harbhajan said in a discussion on Star Sports.

"There's no change in him from the batting point of view. When he comes back and scores one century, he will follow it up with a few more. Once he sorts out his mindset and leaves recent things behind, you will see the old Virat who used to play under MS Dhoni," Harbhajan further said.

Since 2020, Kohli has played 18 ODIs scoring 702 runs at an average of 39 with 9 half-centuries and no centuries. His last international ton came in a Test match against Bangladesh back in 2019 and Kohli will hope for better returns in the subsequent T20I series against the West Indies, starting from February 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.