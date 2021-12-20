Weight off his shoulders: Tim Southee on Virat Kohli’s white-ball captaincy exit

Tim Southee and Virat Kohli go back a long way. They have played against each other since the 2008 U-19 World Cup which India won under Kohli’s leadership. The New Zealand pacer with 322 scalps from 81 Tests, has dismissed Kohli on 10 occasions across formats. The two have faced each other in international cricket as well as IPL.

It was thus fitting that Southee was among the first international players to give his views on Kohli getting back to being only a batter in white-ball cricket, after Rohit Sharma replaced him as skipper of India's limited-overs teams.

“I don't know what it was like to captain India and the pressures that come with it. Not only that but IPL as well. He's done it over a period of time. It will be interesting from a fan point of view to see him put all his energies from captaincy and channel them into his batting and fielding,” he said in an interview to mark Amazon Prime Video becoming the new streaming destination of New Zealand cricket in India.

“I am sure it’s weight off his shoulders, and the person that he is, he will be contributing in some leadership form or the other throughout the rest of his playing days,” Southee said.

Southee played under Kohli for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018 and 19. “I am sure it will be great for the new captain of RCB, and Rohit Sharma and Team India, to have someone like Virat to turn to and have a shoulder to lean on out of field as well,” he said. “You see him as a very passionate guy who loves the game and brings energy for the side. Just how much time he puts in the game. I got to know him away from the game as well (at RCB), sitting over a coffee, drink or dinner and talk and find out about his interests.”

Kohli’s batting form has taken a hit in the past couple of years, and the Kiwi bowlers have had a major role to play in keeping him in check. In the four Tests Kohli has played against them at home, away and on neutral territory (World Test Championship final in England), he’s only managed 131 runs for his 8 dismissals, averaging 16.37.

“I guess it happens when you bat the way Virat bats and score the volume of runs he gets… you have set such high standards. Then for some games or however long he has not been as amazing as we are used to seeing,” he said.

“We have been very lucky as a bowling group against Virat. The addition of Kyle Jamieson has done a lot to us. I haven't had to bowl to him as much because Kyle has been the man to take care of him,” he said. The tall fast bowler, also Kohli’s RCB team mate, has dismissed him thrice with the red ball. Besides his high, awkward release point, Jamieson has used the crease and moved the ball both ways to get Kohli to fend outside off-stump. He accounted for the Indian Test captain in both innings of the WTC final at Southampton.

Kohli will play in his 100th Test in the final game at Cape Town if he features in all three Tests in South Africa. Southee does not expect Kohli’s current dip to impact his place in the game.

“Virat’s been a world class player for a long time. He’s going to go down as one of the game’s greats. I know earlier in my career I found it difficult to bowl to someone like Virender Sehwag. You got the likes of Chris Gayle and Kohli who look to attack you. They are all quality batters.”

