'Well, if Hardik wants me…': Krunal Pandya's message for Gujarat Titans captain ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction

Having played years together for the Mumbai Indians, there is all the probability for brothers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya to be up against each other this and the coming many editions of the IPL. Hardik was named captain of the Gujarat Titans, one of the two new teams debuting in IPL 2022, while Krunal will be part of the auction. Whether Krunal and Hardik form an alliance once again remains to be seen but the older Pandya has made sure he shares a message for his brother ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction that take places Saturday and Sunday.

"I don’t know. Well, if Hardik wants me, he can pick me from the auction. Else I’m happy to go anywhere I can. Our relation is very different. Our honesty, loyalty doesn’t fluctuate though we are brothers. Whatever is ethically right, we do that and that is how it has worked till now. He has all the positives. He has been a leader in himself playing for Mumbai Indians," Krunal told ESPNCricinfo.

The IPL 2022 will be Pandya’s first shot at captaincy in any form. For years, he was part of the MI leadership group along with Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard, but shouldering the responsibility of leading a brand-new IPL franchise in its first edition promises to be a big challenge for Hardik, especially given the fact that he hasn’t been bowling much lately and his batting is yet to click. Brother Krunal however, is optimistic of seeing Hardik excel as captain but at the same time is also nervous.

“He has all the qualities and I’m happy that he has gotten this opportunity. People will see his real leadership qualities going forward and he has all the things to be that leader and do well. He is that character who likes to lead the side whether he is captain or not, so I think he will do a terrific job and I’m excited to see how it unfolds. Yes, I am nervous about him being a leader. We have always played together but I am confident that he will be good,” added Krunal.