'We're cricketers, not actors': R Ashwin lambasts 'superstar culture' in Indian cricket; uses Kohli, Rohit's example

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has made a strong statement against the 'superstar culture' in Indian cricket, urging players to stay grounded and relatable to the common people. Speaking on his Hindi YouTube channel, Ash Ki Baat, Ashwin emphasized that cricketers are not actors or superstars but simply sportspersons.

"It is important to normalise things in Indian cricket. We must not encourage this superstardom and super celebrities within the Indian cricket team," Ashwin stated.

"It is important to normalise things in Indian cricket. We must not encourage this superstardom and super celebrities within the Indian cricket team," Ashwin stated.

"We must normalise all these things going forward. We are cricketers. We are not actors or superstars.

“We are sportspersons, and we must be someone that the common people should resonate with, and can compare themselves with.”

The veteran off-spinner, then, emphasised on team achievements rather than individual, and used Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – India's two batting stalwarts – as examples.

"For example, if you are a Rohit Sharma or a Virat Kohli, who have achieved so much. When you hit one more century, it is not just about your achievement anymore. It should be business as usual, and our goals should be bigger than these achievements."

Ashwin on Champions Trophy

Ashwin also raised concerns regarding the Indian squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, particularly the team management's decision to include five spinners in the final squad. The team features Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, and Varun Chakravarthy – an approach that Ashwin believes may be excessive.

"Five spinners in Dubai? I don’t know. I think we are one spinner too many, if not two," he remarked.

He acknowledged the importance of all-rounders Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja in the squad while also factoring in Hardik Pandya’s role.

"The two left-arm spinners are your best all-rounders alongside Hardik Pandya.

"So both Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja are going to play. Hardik will also play and Kuldeep will play.

"If you want Varun Chakravarthy in the team, then you will have to make a pacer sit out and use Hardik as your second pacer. Else you will have to drop a spinner to bring in a third seamer."

India will begin their Champions Trophy campaign on February 20 when the side takes on Bangladesh in Dubai. Rohit Sharma's men will meet arch-rivals Pakistan in a blockbuster clash at the same venue on February 23.