West Indies announce squad for 2nd Test vs India; drop under-performing batter, hand maiden call-up to Kevin Sinclair

After suffering a confidence-denting defeat to India in the first Test which left captain Kraigg Brathwaite crestfallen, the West Indies have made one change to their squad for the second Test starting July 20 at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. Left-handed batter Raymon Reifer who registered scores of 2 and 11 while batting at No.3 in the series opener, was dropped for the second Test. The West Indies selection committee led by Desmond Haynes decided to hand a maiden Test-call up to bowling all-rounder Kevin Sinclair. Reifer, however, will remain a part of the squad as an injury cover.

West Indies make one change to their squad for second Test(AFP)

A prominent off-spinner, Sinclair, has 11 wickets from seven one-day internationals. Sinclair has played 18 first-class games to average 29 with the bat and 23.98 with the ball. The Guyana cricketer had a good outing in the four-day games against Bangladesh A earlier this year, returning as the highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets in three matches. He was also a part of the ODI squad in the World Cup qualifiers.

There were question marks over off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall's availability after he had left the field on Day 2 due to illness but he has been cleared to play the second Test.

The rest of the squad remained the same with Kemar Roach, Jason Holder, and Alzarri Joseph leading the pace attack and Cornwall and Jomel Warrican as the spin options.

The West Indies were outplayed in all departments by a rampaging Indian side. The hosts were bowled out for 150 after opting to bat first as Ashwin picked up 5/60. In reply, debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Rohit Sharma smashed centuries as India kept the West Indies in the field for 152 overs before declaring their innings at 421/5 on Day 3.

Instead of a better show in the second innings, West Indies were rolled over. Ashwin picked up seven wickets to bowl out the clueless-looking hosts for 130 in just more than a session and a half.

The second Test will be the 100th between India and West Indies.

West Indies squad for 2nd Test: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alick Athanaze, Jermaine Blackwood, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican.

Travelling reserves: Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan

