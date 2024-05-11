St John's [Antigua], : Cricket West Indies on Saturday announced a gripping schedule for the men's team with three international home tours set to be played against South Africa, England and Bangladesh, from May to December this year. West Indies to play three-match T20I series against South Africa days before T20 World Cup

The Men in Maroon's home tour will begin with a three-match T20I series against South Africa on May 23 at Sabina Park in Jamaica just more than a week before the T20 World Cup which West Indies will co-host along with the USA in June.

The T20I series will clash with the playoffs for the ongoing Indian Premier League . Some star West Indies players like Rovman Powell and Shimron Hetmyer who feature for Rajasthan Royals are likely to be a part of the IPL knockout stages.

West Indies is yet to confirm if the players who are bound to play in playoffs will be called back for the series or not.

West Indies will then tour England for a Test series in July after which South Africa will return to the Caribbean for two Tests in Trinidad and Guyana in August.

Following the conclusion of the red ball series, the Proteas and the West Indies will engage in a three-match T20I series once again before the Caribbean Premier League .

After a white-ball tour away to Sri Lanka in October, the West Indies will host England for a white-ball tour consisting of three ODIs and five T20Is. The multi-format white ball series will be played across Antigua, Barbados and Saint Lucia.

After hosting England, Bangladesh will visit the Caribbean between November 22 and December 19 to play an all-format tour. Their tour will begin with two Test matches at Antigua and Jamaica, three ODIs in St. Kitts & Nevis, and finally three T20Is in St Vincent.

For the first time since 2014, West Indies will return to Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent.

CWI Chief Executive, Johnny Grave, opened up about West Indies' action-packed year and said in a statement, "We are delighted to announce our West Indies Men's Home Series for the remainder of the year that will welcome South Africa, England and Bangladesh to eight of our host countries in the West Indies, including Saint Vincent for the first time since 2012. With significant improvements being made to the National Stadium in Grenada and Windsor Park in Dominica, we were unable to host International cricket there this year, but we are already looking forward to returning to both venues in 2025."

