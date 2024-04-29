Ahmedabad [India], : Following his side's nine-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis said they have made progress in both bowling and batting departments. "We've made some real progress": RCB skipper Faf du Plessis on victory against GT

Du Plessis scored 24 runs from 12 balls at a strike rate of 200. He hammered 1 four and 3 sixes during his time on the crease. But his inning came to an end in the 4th over after Sai Kishore dismissed the RCB skipper.

While speaking after the match, Du Plessis said it was a "good wicket" at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

The skipper added that they were sloppy at the start of the 17th season of the T20 tournament but now the squad has gained confidence.

"I thought it was a really good wicket. When we bowled first, we felt like it certainly was a score that we could chase, obviously not 16 overs. It feels like we've made some real progress in both departments. We were way off in the beginning of the tournament, but it feels like there's confidence in the group and you can see that in both bowling and batting. The guys are doing a really good job. The bowlers took some great confidence from that night and you can see the following performance has been really good. We are doing the basics much better now," Du Plessis said.

Recapping the match, RCB won the toss and decided to field against GT. Following this, Sai Sudharsan and Shahrukh Khan displayed a stellar performance to propel GT to 200/3.

The RCB bowlers were sloppy in the opening of the game. Maxwell, Siraj, and Swapnil were the only wicket-takers for the visitors.

During the run chase, Virat Kohli and Will Jacks handed RCB their third win of the season by beating GT by 9 wickets.

Sai Kishore was the only wicket-taker for the GT after he dismissed Faf du Plessis in the fourth over.

Even after the win, RCB still stand in the bottom place on the IPL 2024 standings with six points. Meanwhile, GT hold the seventh place with 8 points after winning four of 10 matches.

