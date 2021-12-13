'We've seen how he's played his cricket': India's white-ball captain Rohit on what's it like to work with coach Dravid

India's white-ball captain is having quite an interesting 2021. After showing his prowess in Test cricket during the away tour to England, where he scored 368 runs in 4 matches, Rohit then went on to take up the country's T20I and ODI captaincy. Moreover, he also witnessed the incoming of a new coaching staff, led by Rahul Dravid. While it has been a fruitful year for him, he's had his challenges and in a recent interview, he spoke about his rapport with coach Dravid.

While opening up for the first time after becoming the ODI captain, in an interview with bcci.tv, the India opener talked about what's it like to be partnering with the new head coach at the helm.

"Working with Rahul Bhai, even though it was only three odd games, it was fantastic. We've seen how he's played his cricket; very tough and hard. And at the same time, there's a sense of relaxation as well. It's important to keep the atmosphere light and cheerful. When you're doing a job on the field that is so demanding, you need to have an atmosphere where people can relax and chill around.

“It's only been a little while but, I've had so many interactions with him in the past about the game and about my personal game. It's good to have him onboard and it will be very a fruitful (association) one for the future,” explained Rohit.

Thirty-four-year-old Rohit took over the reins in the T20I format right after the culmination of the T20 World Cup. He got off a perfect start as the permanent captain as he guided his side to a 3-0 whitewash of New Zealand at home.

Earlier last week, BCCI, while announcing India's Test squad for the upcoming South Africa tour, also revealed that Rohit will be replacing Virat Kohli as the ODI captain effective immediately.

India's tour of South Africa begins with the first Test on December 26.

