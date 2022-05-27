‘We've seen the last of Pollard’: Ex-KKR batter names 4 Mumbai Indians players who can be released after poor IPL 2022

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners, Mumbai Indians failed to find right tempo this time around and were the first side to be eliminated from the play-offs race. The team ended the campaign with four wins, the same as Chennai Super Kings, but due to an inferior net run-rate they found themselves on the bottom of the ten-team points table. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

The main reason behind the lackluster show was heavyweights Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard failing to find rhythm, while others such as Ishan Kishan performed in patches. Suryakumar Yadav, who has been performing the anchor role for the Mumbai outfit, was forced to quit the tournament midway due to an injury.

Assessing the show put by the MI players, cricketer-turned-analyst Aakash Chopra feels the franchise will release a host of players and one among them will be Kieron Pollard.

Batting at a poor average of 14.40, the Windies power-hitter managed just 144 runs in the campaign and was eventually dropped from the playing XI.

“I think we have seen the last of Kieron Pollard. ₹6 crore will be released if they don’t retain him. I think they can let Murugan Ashwin ( ₹1.6 crore) go as well. I am not sure about Jaydev Unadkat ( ₹1.3 crore) but they can definitely say bye bye to Tymal Mills ( ₹1.5 crore),” the ex-India cricketer said in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Chopra also named the standout performer from the Mumbai camp and picked Tilak Verma and Tim David.

“He is absolutely brilliant. He was given a chance to bat up the order and delivered. He is a future investment. He has a very good temperament and it doesn’t seem like he will have second-season blues. Also, Mumbai did not show enough confidence in Tim David. But when they did, he showcased his talent,” he added.

