'What is the meaning of rest? You can only rest if you are scoring 100s': Ex-IND selector furious at BCCI's Kohli call

Virat Kohli's form has been the biggest talking point in world cricket as the former India captain has failed to even cross the half-century mark in his limited appearances since IPL 2022. But what was has left most experts and veteran cricketers troubled has been the selection committee's decision to rest Kohli for the impending limited-overs tour of West Indies where India will play three ODIs and five T20Is. And former India selector Sarandeep Singh has been left absolutely furious with the decision.

Speaking to NDTV, Sarandeep pointed out that Kohli had opted for rest before the IPL season and only returned to the India side after the South Africa and Ireland series. In the England tour as well, he missed the opening matches of both the ODI and the T20I series amid his poor returns with the bat.

"I do not understand what is the meaning of rest? You can only rest if you are scoring 100s. We can understand if he is playing for the last 3 months, has scored 4/5 100s, he has got the liberty to take rest and then he can say he needs rest," Sarandeep told NDTV.

"Even before IPL, he played 2 Test matches, did not play ODIs and T20Is. Then after IPL, he did not play the T20Is against South Africa. Sitting out and resting will not help you to get back in form," he further added.

With Kohli missing out on quite a few T20I matches for India in their preparation for the World Cup, the fringe players have made the most of the opportunity. Deepak Hooda has been phenomenal with the bat in the T20I series against South Africa, Ireland and in the opening match against England.

Deepak's scores at No.3 has left many veterans impressed before the legendary Kapil Dev created a stir by pointing out that players should not be picked by reputation and that even a batter of Kohli's stature can be dropped from the T20I side.

The West Indies tour is slated to begin from July 22 onwards.

