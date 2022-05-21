'What more do Mumbai need for Rohit? Virat fans, RCB fans are all with him': Shastri backs MI captain to come good vs DC

It has been a season to forget for five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma's men have endured their worst spell with just three wins in 13 matches so far. As Mumbai look to cap off a nightmarish tournament on a positive note, they face Delhi Capitals on Saturday. While Mumbai play the game for pride, Delhi face a do-or-die situation with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. Delhi have to claim two points to claim the fourth spot from Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are currently in touching distance of top-four berth with 16 points under their belt. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

Ending the season on a winning note will count for little for Mumbai but the focus will be on captain Rohit, who is yet to notch up a fifty this season. The elegant batter has scored 266 runs in 13 games with highest score of 48 in his latest match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. His batting numbers are below his lofty standards but Rohit has got the backing of Ravi Shastri.

Also Read | Watch: Umpire acts as shield as fan breaches security, runs in to meet MS Dhoni during CSK vs RR IPL match

The former India head coach believes Rohit will come good in his team's last league fixture, especially when fans of Virat Kohli and Bangalore are sticking by him. "What more do Mumbai Indians need for Rohit Sharma? Rohit Sharma fans, Virat Kohli fans, RCB fans are all with him. Virat Kohli scored 50 in the last game, if Rohit scores 50-60 then at least, (it will help them end the season nicely)," Shastri told ESPNCricinfo.

"Mumbai Indians are not habitual of finishing last. They have lost 10 matches. If they lose tomorrow, it will make it 11 losses from 14 games which they don't want so they'll try to win. If Rohit gets going we all know what he can do as an opener in white-ball cricket," he added.

For Mumbai, the remaining game is a 'dead rubber' but it remains to be seen whether Rohit gives a chance to Arjun, the son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar. The left-arm pacer has warmed the bench for 27 straight games across two seasons. Also, Rohit has indicated that they would bring in some new faces in the final game.

"Why not? I have seen him in the nets. The Tendulkar name is a big name and he has very big boots to fill. But he bowls 'theek thaak', swings the new ball into the batters and is tall so gets the bounce too. So why not? If they have lost 11 matches then why does it matter? If they give Arjun a chance and if he does well in his first match it's good for the future," said Shastri.

