Wheelchair-bound Chris Cairns was 'extremely' close to dying, but is now back helping young cricketers

Chris Cairns, known as the finest all-rounder of his generation, revealed that he was “extremely” close to dying after his battle with a series of illnesses. The former New Zealand player is currently bound to a wheelchair after suffering a spinal stroke, which left him paralysed waist down. It is worth mentioning that the 55-year-old suffered an aortic dissection in August 2021, and this led to his being transferred to a specialist hospital in Sydney. Cairns then underwent a life-saving emergency heart surgery. However, this was not the end of the worries, as he then suffered more complications. Chris Cairns played 62 Tests, 215 ODIs and two T20Is for New Zealand. (Chris Cairns - Instagram)

For those unaware, aortic dissection is a very serious medical condition in which a tear occurs in the inner layer of the body's main artery (the aorta). During the emergency surgery in August 2021, Cairns had to be briefly put on life support amid the complications. He underwent treatment for 141 days before being discharged from the University of Canberra Hospital. Six months after suffering a spinal stroke, Cairns was then diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Speaking about his entire ordeal during a tell-all interview with NZ Herald, Cairns said, “Extremely (close to dying). I'm a very lucky man. When I was told about the spinal stroke, it didn't really kick in. Then it dawned on me the diagnosis and the situation I was in, potentially in a wheelchair for the rest of my life.”

"So I had a colonoscopy, and the results came back with bowel cancer. So the specialist in Sydney said that he could block me up. He'd put a stoma in, and so I would be able to look after myself. I actually got my life back. And so, having the ability now to go out when I want, eat what I like, drink what I like, and engage socially was a huge thing. And this thing here, and look, that's a big part of my life now," he added.

Cairns' life has never been about smooth sailing, as he also had to face serious match-fixing allegations involving the Indian Cricket League (ICL) around 2008. However, the battle is a thing of the distant past for the former cricketer, as his battle with multiple health issues has given him a fresh perspective.

“I'm pretty pragmatic. That's their opinion. The opinions and the decisions by the courts, that's the fact. I don't have to respond. I don't have to say anything. It's just a part of my life. And, you know, it's always going to be there. I live my life. And since August 21, like, all that stuff before that is just so insignificant,” said Cairns.

Cairns' separation from his wife

The former New Zealand all-rounder, who played 62 Tests, 215 ODIs and two T20Is for his country between 1989 and 2006, also revealed that he separated from his wife Melanie Crosser two years back. However, the two continue to co-parent three children.

It is worth mentioning that Melanie stood by Cairns throughout his entire battle with a series of illnesses and the prior match-fixing allegations.

“Melanie and I separated about two years ago. This is actually the first time I've discussed it. We went through, you know, an enormous amount as a couple. And so two years ago, we made a mutual decision to separate,” said Cairns.

Cairns' decision to give back to cricket

Cairns has now started to walk a bit using crutches, and there's some fierce independence about the way he still carries himself. The former Kiwi all-rounder has decided to give back to the sport by helping young cricketers and striving to improve them.

He has created a bowling machine, and he decided to do this after noticing young cricketers struggling to keep the ball straight. “We just want the game to be enjoyed. We want it to be better. We want the parents to be more engaged because the kids are being more active. We want them to choose cricket in the summer,” said Cairns.

"Being through what I've been through, I know how lucky I am. Without knowing that those people have not lived a full life, I have that opportunity. So that's up to me and, you know, and I'll make the most of it," he concluded.