'When am I going to get a game?': Karun Nair kept 'bothering' Delhi Capitals coach, was 'itching' to end IPL hiatus

Karun Nair continues to tick all the boxes. After setting the Vijay Hazare Trophy on fire with his run-scoring spree and refusing to slow down in the Ranji Trophy, Karun Nair is now upping the ante in the IPL 2025 as well, a tournament he has returned to after 3 long years. Having last played the Indian Premier League in 2022, Nair was picked by the Delhi Capitals at the mega auction last December at his base price of ₹50 lakh, perhaps purely based on the rich domestic season he enjoyed. For all we know, Nair could have gone the entire season without playing much part. But he did, and in a manner that the Delhi Capitals would never forget. Karun Nair's insistence finally paid off(PTI)

Nair pummeled 89 against Mumbai Indians in a chase of 205. Nair was on course to pull it off, but his dismissal and a last-over collapse that saw DC lose three wickets to three run-outs in the penultimate over of the game broke their and Nair's heart in particular. However, Nair had done just about enough to cement his place in the Playing XI for the next few games, if not more. Inside the dressing room, as assistant coach Hemang Badani sang his praises, he also touched upon Nair's constant pestering during the season.

"This lad has not played the IPL in the last three years. He's only got 9 First-Class hundreds this year. He was itching for a chance. Waiting to get onto the park. He has been bothering me 'When am I going to get a game? Will I get this one?' Even in the nets, he kept asking can I have a little more time in the middle. He has been itching to play and that was something special," Badani said.

Karun Nair's stellar run

Nair has been enjoying a vein of form like never before. India's only other Test triple-centurion since Virender Sehwag, it's been eight years since Nair last played for India. Not too many triple-centurions deserve this fate, but such is the star-studded batting line-up. Ask Amol Muzumdar. A few years ago, Nair's tweet 'Cricket, give me one more chance' struck a chord with fans like no other tweet before. And when the opportunity arrived, Nair grabbed it with both hands and has since been knocking on selectors' doors.

Nair's best chance was in January, when the BCCI's selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, was to pick India's squad for the Champions Trophy. Agarkar admitted that while Nair's name did come up, that was all there was to that. At 33, only time will tell whether Nair will ever play for India again, but having made waves in the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and now the IPL, he sure is on his way back there.

"To get out there, the way you batted, and showed positivity, intent, game awareness, understanding which bowler to take down, where to take, them down. Very well done, fantastic approach. Let's have this going. Karun Nair, after three years, 89," added Badani.