Mumbai [India], : In a video posted by the BCCI on Monday, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan revealed 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar as his "number one" favourite cricketer and the 2011 World Cup final his most "memorable match." When Bollywood meets Cricket: Aamir Khan reveals "number one" favourite player, most memorable match

Aamir wasa present at the Wankhede Stadium during the fifth T20I between India and England. It was utter dominance from India, with Abhishek Sharma taking centerstage with his swashbuckling performance,

With his record-breaking century, Abhishek lifted the hosts to a mammoth total of 247/9, India's fourth-highest in the T20I format. After Abhishek's blitz, the Indian bowlers took the limelight with a clinical performance to seal a comfortable 150-run victory, leaving England bamboozled with a 4-1 series win.

"Whenever the Indian team is on the field, the feeling is different. If I was a part of the Indian team in any manner, it would have been a big thing for me. It doesn't matter what position I would be in. It would be a matter of pride for me if it ever happened," Aamir said in a video posted by the BCCI on X.

Aamir took a trip down memory lane after he walked around the Wankhede Stadium, re-living the visuals that he witnessed the last time he was present at the stadium.

The Bollywood superstar was present at Wankhede to witness some of the most iconic moments in Indian cricket's history. He was present in the 2011 final when MS Dhoni finished it off in style to secure India's first ODI World Cup win since 1983. Aamir was also present in the stands when Sachin played his last Test for India at the same venue in 2013.

"I think my most memorable match would be the 2011 World Cup final. It was a special day for us. Nobody will forget it. The second most memorable match for me was when Sachin retired. I was there for that game. Sachin is someone I have been a huge fan of. I think the one person I look up to is Sachin. He is my number one favourite cricketer and always will be," Aamir said.

He went on to congratulate the Indian team, which successfully defended its crown in the Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup with an emphatic 9-wicket win over South Africa.

"I would like to congratulate the girls U19 team. What an amazing thing we are so proud of you. Well done, and thank you so much," he concluded.

