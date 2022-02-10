'When I first came to Team India, Virat bhai was not in squad': Hooda reveals how he achieved 'childhood dream' on debut

Team India secured a comprehensive ODI series victory against West Indies on Wednesday, beating the visitors by 44 runs in the second match in Ahmedabad. After India put 237/9 on the board, the bowlers stepped up to bowl the Windies out on 193 to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

The hosts were reduced to 43/3 after the Windies put India to bat; however, the Indian middle and lower-middle order stepped up to steer the side to a respectable score. While KL Rahul (49) and Suryakumar Yadav (64) steered India out of trouble, Deepak Hooda, who made his debut in the series, scored an important 29 off 25 deliveries to secure a decent finish.

Hooda, then, also took the important wicket of Sharmarh Brooks (44) to break a dangerous stand in the 238-run chase.

The India all-rounder had received his second international call-up for the series against West Indies. Hooda had earlier been called up for the Sri Lanka T20Is in December 2017 but didn't play a game.

The 26-year-old has now opened up on the moment he received his maiden cap from former India captain Virat Kohli ahead of the 1st ODI against the Windies.

“When I first came to Indian team, Virat bhai was not in the squad. But this was a childhood dream. When I was growing up, I saw Virat bhai and Dhoni bhai becoming a legend of the game. So, I wanted to receive the cap from either Virat bhai or Dhoni bhai,” said Hooda in a conversation with Suryakumar.

Rohit Sharma was the captain of the Indian team for the T20I series against Sri Lanka, when Hooda was first called up to the Indian team

“When I received the cap from Virat bhai, it was a very proud moment for me," Hooda further said.