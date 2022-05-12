Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'When I first saw Rohit Sharma, I got goosebumps on my arm. I was scared to interact with him': MI's Tilak Varma
cricket

‘When I first saw Rohit Sharma, I got goosebumps on my arm. I was scared to interact with him’: MI's Tilak Varma

Tilak, who was picked up for ₹1.7 crore by MI in the mega auction earlier this year, spoke about his starstruck moment when he first met India and MI captain Rohit Sharma.
Tilak Varma of Mumbai Indians (L)(PTI)
Published on May 12, 2022 05:00 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Young Tilak Varma has been one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise disastrous IPL season for the Mumbai Indians. The young left-hander, MI's highest scorer for this season so far, has taken giant strides towards cementing his place in the MI XI for the years to come. Tilak, who was picked up for 1.7 crore by MI in the mega auction earlier this year, spoke about his starstruck moment when he first met India and MI captain Rohit Sharma. 

“When the first time I saw Rohit Sharma, I got goosebumps on my arm. I wanted to hug and convey my admiration for him but I was very surprised and nervous when I saw him and at the same time I was a little scared too to interact with him," Tilak said on the MI TV show on Star Sports.

The 19-year-old has so far scored 338 runs for MI in 11 matches at an impressive average of 37.11 and a strike rate of 136.

Also Read | 'Ravindra Jadeja's career at CSK might have come to an end'

Tilak said it was a childhood dream of sharing the dressing room with greats like Sachin Tendulkar and Mahela Jayawardena. “From the 1st day of auction I got myself glued to the TV as I was eagerly waiting for my name to flash on the screen and later when I saw me getting selected for MI team it was a moment of a dream coming true. Since, childhood I am watching Rohit sir, Sachin sir and MI has always managed to come back and win the match in any circumstances so that is the one reason why I like MI so much."

Speaking about his cricketing journey Tilak said, “I started my cricket journey when I was just 11 years old. My coach, Salam Bayash is the main person in my life who encouraged me to play cricket and taught me how to play in every situation. He plays a very important role in my life. If it was not him, I wouldn’t have been playing cricket today so all the credit goes to him”.

He further spoke about how happy he was being associated with Mumbai Indians. “I am very lucky to play for Mumbai Indians because they had legendary cricketers in the team like Mahela sir, Sachin sir. I am very lucky to be picked by the MI team as I got to learn a lot and also got a chance to implement them in the matches”.

