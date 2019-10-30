When Lakshan Sandakan failed to learn from a smart Pat Cummins run out - Watch

cricket

Sri Lanka were looking to bounce back in the T20I series as they decided to bat first in the second match against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane. The Aussie bowlers though kept the Islanders under check and chipped away at the wickets with consistency. The Sri Lankan innings failed to garner any momentum as none of the batsmen managed to get a big score under their belt.

Lower down the order, Lakshan Sandakan tried to push the score past the 120-run mark but failed to do so as he was brilliantly run out by paceman Pat Cummins. Sandakan hit a Cummins delivery straight towards the bowler and as the right-arm pacer tried to stop the ball with his leg, it crashed into the stumps.

The batsmen tried to steal single but Cummins got the better of Sandakan as he pulled out the stumps and touched it with the ball. Rules say that if the stumps are already broken and the fielding side has to affect a run-out then a player has to uproot a wicket and touch it with the ball.

Cricket.com.au uploaded the sequence of event on social media and their post read: “Quick thinking from the big quick Patty Cummins! He yanks out the stump to execute the run out!”

Towards the end of the match, Sri Lanka had a chance to reduce the margin of defeat to eight wickets as spinner Sandakan attempted to run Steve Smith out. David Warner hit the ball straight back at the bowler and it crashed into the stumps at the non-striker’s end.

Steve Smith, who had already taken off for a run was outside the crease as Sandakan pulled the stump out with his left hand, as is the rule if the bails had already fallen. Sandakan, clearly forgetting how he was undone by Cummins, forgot to touch the ball, which was in his right hand, with the stumps and Smith survived the chance despite being way outside his crease.

David Warner and Steve Smith each smashed half-centuries as Australia hammered Sri Lanka by nine wickets to win the second Twenty20 in Brisbane to wrap up the series.

It was another massive wake-up call for the Sri Lankans, who arrived in Australia on the back of a 3-0 series win against Pakistan but have now been outplayed twice, after being crushed by 134 runs in Adelaide on Sunday.

They must now regroup for the third and final match in Melbourne on Friday.

