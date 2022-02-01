'When someone is having bad day...': Hardik takes a leaf out of Dhoni's book, reveals 'philosophy' as Ahmedabad captain

Hardik Pandya's role as an all-rounder has been thrown into peril amid injury struggles and spending time away from international cricket. The Baroda cricketer has had his fair share of injuries over the past two years, which kept him away from bowling duties as well.

Hardik managed to bowl just four overs during India's lacklustre campaign in the T20 World Cup 2021. He also didn't bowl a single delivery for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the previous IPL edition. But the 28-year-old Hardik will eye revival when he takes charge of the CVC-owned Ahmedabad franchise in the upcoming season.

The Ahmedabad IPL team, which will be making its debut in the 2022 edition of the tournament, has named Hardik as their captain along with picking Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill as the other two draft picks. Persistent back problems may have pushed him a little bit away from the national setup but Hardik is raring to go after being assigned the leadership role.

It's no secret that Hardik admires and respects MS Dhoni, nd the flamboyant all-rounder has also a similar "philosophy" when it comes to leading a team. Hardik, who had last enjoyed captaincy at the Under-16 level, aims to be around his players in their tough phase.

"I will give an example -- when someone is on a high and everything is falling in place, he genuinely does not need anyone, he's at that point in good space and does not need anyone, I have always believed that when someone is having a bad day, that's when he needs you," Hardik told PTI during an interaction facilitated by the Ahmedabad franchise.

"My philosophy is that if someone is doing well, as a captain, I will not bother him but when he is down, as a person I will be available if he needs me to hold his hand. That's the motto I would like to follow. For anyone who needs me, I will always be there," he added.

During his seven-season stay at Mumbai Indians, Hardik scored 1476 runs at a strike rate of 153.91 and also picked 42 wickets at a strike rate of 20.69. An illustrious stint with the franchise, Hardik wants to build his new team around players who can play according to the situation.

"For me, it's about players who can play as per situations. It doesn't matter how much firework you have, it's all about situations and picking the right moments and you win," he said in almost similar views as Dhoni.

"When you finish the game, you know who is the winner but there are small moments you have to win in T20 games and for us, that's more important. We are focussed on making sure that we win those small battles -- may be doing well in 14th over or 16th over, just an example," Hardik further said.