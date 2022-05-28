When Warne made Rajasthan Royals dance to his winning beat

“This team has taken motivation from him, he’s been the inspiration. Surely Warne’s blessings are there on the team. He is probably watching from above and guiding them. The journey is going in a smooth way, I am sure they are going to win the final.”

Royals beat CSK in both the league matches as well that season. Salunkhe recalls that Warne would predict what he was going to do. “Before the first match against CSK, he told me about Dhoni: “When Dhoni comes to bat I will keep a slip and get him there. He bowled the first ball, it turned across the face of Dhoni’s bat; on the third ball, he got him caught at slip by Graeme Smith.

Warne made everyone feel at ease, so much so that even Salunkhe didn’t hesitate to jump on Warne to celebrate a wicket. “He had made that rapport. “I have played the cricket I have played, but now I am playing with you, so we should have the same bonding”. He didn’t keep that barrier,” says Yusuf.

Warne owes his cult status in the Royals set-up to how he helped players like leg-spinner Dinesh Salunkhe. Warne’s impact has been huge on him. “Memories mein Warne hai,” says Salunkhe, who coaches in Chembur and plays for the DY Patil team.

“He was the best thing to happen to RR. I am sure, this year if Royals win, it will be dedicated to Warne,” says Asnodkar, who scored 28 off 20 balls in the final.

That victory was about how Warne inspired a bunch of mostly rookies, in a new format, into impact players. Naming Ravindra Jadeja the “rockstar” was one. Opener Swapnil Asnodkar was another example. The player from Goa recalled: “It was chaos because before the final there was a programme (closing ceremony). Warne told us to be calm and be in present, and focus. Immediately after the programme, the final started; we knew it will happen that way. Warnie had told us to make sure not to lose concentration. At the same time he told us not to take it as a big game but approach it as just another game, enjoy.

Warne always planned in such a way that the players were not exhausted. “He used to ensure the players were fresh. That helped us a lot. He focused on small things, like how to make the travel more comfortable. He decided we will start the warm-up late, taking into account the heat factor during this time of the year in India.”

“It was a very emotional moment for me when he passed away. If this team can lift the trophy, there won’t a better tribute to Warne.”

Yusuf Pathan, player of the 2008 final for his all-round excellence—3/22 and a 39-ball 56— recalls Warne’s impact. Like earlier in the season, before every big match, Warne sought out his match-winner on the eve of the final. “Whenever we had an important match coming up, he would always come two days before and tell me how I should play this game, who will be the bowlers, and give me confidence that “you can win me this game, you are my match-winner.” I always remembered his words when I played a big match for Royals,” the former India all-rounder said, recalling that three-wicket win.

Skipper Sanju Samson was playing a U-16 final in Kerala when he watched Warne lift the trophy on TV. As he looks to emulate the Australian great, he can take tips from some from the team that featured in the final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

This season, in whatever the team does, it has invoked the spirit of Warne.

As Royals reached their first IPL final since that triumph, there was no Warne to rejoice. The Australian spin legend died on March 4. On the eve of his memorial at the MCG, RR had tweeted a poster of Warne captioned “With us, wherever we go!”

When Rajasthan Royals enter the field against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, their former players believe that winning the title will be a fitting tribute to their first captain Shane Warne, the charismatic cricketer who led an unfancied side to victory in the inaugural IPL edition, beating MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the 2008 final.

