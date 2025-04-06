By Shaurya Dutt "When we're at training...": Bartlett hails "wealth of knowledge" of PBKS coach Ponting

Chandigarh [India], : Punjab Kings right-arm seamer Xavier Bartlett was full of praise for head coach Ricky Ponting after the completion of the franchise's three matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025, pointing out his "wealth of knowledge" and calm nature.

Ponting joined the Punjab-based franchise ahead of the 18th edition of the cash-rich league. He was previously associated with the Delhi Capitals from 2018 to 2024, guiding them to three consecutive playoff appearances , including a maiden final appearance in 2020.

"He's one of the great cricket brains. He's obviously played so much cricket and has a wealth of knowledge and also coached over here as well, which I think is sort of his style that he's brought in. When we're at training, he's very structured and expects the most out of us. The intensity of everyone's training has been really good. He's cool, calm and doesn't panic. Along with him and Shreyas, I think that those two really complement each other really well. It's been amazing to play under him; he was an idol of mine growing up. To get that opportunity to work with him has been really good," Xavier Bartlett said while speaking to ANI.

Further, the Australian pacer lauded captain Shreyas Iyer's leadership skills, especially during the crucial games. So far in the IPL 2025, the PBKS team has won two out of three games and is currently placed in third position in the points table with four points.

"Shreyas is very relaxed, cool and calm. I think that with the way that IPL isn't so high-paced, and as a bowler, the ball can be flying around a little bit. I think having someone like that, especially the top of your mark, sort of reassures you and goes back to the plan, as well as the knowledge and experience that he has. He's played so much cricket all around the world. He won last year with KKR, so he knows what it's like to get a team to the final and also win it. Hopefully, we can all go with him this year. He's been a great leader around our group as well, and just the way he makes everyone feel welcome and gets around all the young boys as well. He's been awesome," the 26-year-old player added.

In the end, the fast bowler shared his learnings while playing along with experienced players like left-arm speedster Arshdeep Singh, all-rounder Marco Jansen, and leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

"I think those three in particular have played a lot of international and IPL cricket. To learn from those men, one thing that stood out for me was how well-planned they were going to the game, their execution at training, and how hard they worked at training. It's no surprise that they've had so much success over the last couple of years. They hold themselves to such a high standard. Getting dragged along with them and trying to match their energy at training has been something for me that I've really enjoyed. Hopefully, I can keep pushing them as well to get the best out of them as well as they get the best out of me," Xavier Bartlett concluded.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side will play their next match on Tuesday, , where they will lock horns with five-time champions Chennai Super Kings. This match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.