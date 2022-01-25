'When you're captain, you don't worry about selection': Ex-India bowler says Kohli will be 'under pressure' to perform

While the world is eager to see how Kohli the batter performs going ahead now that he has stepped down as captain from all formats, some believe that Virat will feel the pressure to perform if he is to remain in the team. While there is no doubt that Kohli is one of the best batters in the world, his numbers haven't done justice to it. There may have been very few low scores, but the big hundreds have gone missing. And given the standard that Kohli has set, it is very unreal to see India's superstar batter go over two years without a single three-digit score.

So while there may not be any immediate threat to his position in the Playing XI across all three formats, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh feels that going forward, Kohli will have to be mindful of the fact that if he doesn't perform, his place in the Playing XI might fall under scrutiny.

"When a captain steps down after seven long years, then obviously it takes a lot of people by surprise. I myself was surprised to see it and think the decision came quickly than many expected. But obviously, Virat knows what his plans are and what he wants to do. When you are the captain, certain things are different for you. Kohli the batter will be under pressure because when you are captain, you don’t have to worry about selection," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

Harbhajan cited examples of some of the greats of Indian cricket, explaining how no one can take his place in the team for granted. Kohli has led the team with grit and bravado in these last seven years, with his own batting witnessing a peak. And now that he is no longer the captain, Harbhajan cannot wait to see Kohli get back among the runs and win India matches with his contributions with the bat.

"You are always selected. But no matter how big a player you are – Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar or anyone else. When you don't perform, there is always pressure and that will remain on Kohli which wasn't there in these last seven years. But in these 7 years, he has given the maximum performances as captain and I hope that now as a batter, his performances keep getting better and he wins India matches scoring heaps of runs," added the former India spinner.