'Whenever hit for boundaries, he always came back with dot balls': Gavaskar rates Bishnoi's performance in WI series

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Sunday was effusive his praise for young India bowler Ravi Bishnoi, before he rated his performance in the recently-concluded three-match T20I series against West Indies in Kolkata.

Bishnoi made his international debut in the series opener, finishing with 2 for 17 in four overs, for which he was handed the Man of the Match award. He finished the series with three wickets, conceding 6.33 runs per over, and with a strike of 24.

When asked to rate his performance in the series, Gavaskar, in his conversation with Star Sports, hailed the youngster for his brilliant comeback deliveries and ability to maintain composure despite being hit for boundaries.

“I will rate him very high because the way he kept his cool. There were couple of overs where he got hit for fours but again the way he came. His comeback deliveries were always very good. Whenever he was hit for a boundary or clattered for a six, the next couple of balls were a dot balls. That is an indication that he is learning very quickly by correcting his length,” he said.

Bishnoi has been retained for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka which will begin from February 24 onwards. The first match will be played in Lucknow while the other two will be played on February 26 and 27 in Dharamsala.

Along with Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal has also bee retained for the series and the youngster will face competition for the spinner's role in the T20I line-up.