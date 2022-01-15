Where India lost the plot in South Africa

But it was South Africa’s batters who carved this victory. Elgar was unbeaten on 96 in the second Test, having worn down India’s relentless bowling, getting bruised in the process. Keegan Petersen was the star of the third Test, battling out a tricky morning session with a crafty 82 that put South Africa in the driver’s seat. Equally precious were the chunky knocks from Rassie Van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma in both chases at junctures where India desperately needed wickets. No one scored a hundred but South Africa still came through.

The final frontier, then, remains un-breached. India's 30-year wait to win a Test series in South Africa, the only cricketing nation where they have not done so, just got longer. This was as good an opportunity as it gets to tick that box against a South Africa team in transition. 1-0 up at Centurion, India had the momentum before the series went south. Where did it go wrong?

Here are five possible reasons.

Kohli vs BCCI

As far as terrible build-ups go, India have been getting the wrong end of the deal now for two marquee series—the T20 World Cup and the South Africa tour. Virat Kohli announcing ahead of the T20 World Cup that he won’t be T20I captain after the tournament was possibly the worst way to prepare for it. The captaincy was about to be split, but BCCI’s prolonged silence didn’t clear the air. Then popped a BCCI email announcing the Test squad for South Africa with a one-line postscript mentioning Rohit Sharma had taken over as ODI captain. Then came that explosive pre-departure press conference where Kohli said his resignation was received well, directly disputing BCCI president Sourav Ganguly’s claims that Kohli was asked to reconsider. Taken aback, BCCI went into a huddle as Ganguly promised Kohli’s comments will be dealt with, all in the backdrop of the squad flying out to a nation in search of a historic series win.

The missing link(s) in India’s batting

Tosses won, battles lost

Emotions getting the better of India

South Africa seize key moments

