Where is Jasprit Bumrah? Vice-captain notably absent from Indian camp in Rajkot ahead of 3rd England Test: Report

England's Bazball style of playing the longest format met its match in pace ace Jasprit Bumrah at Vizag. Bouncing back from a stunning defeat in the series opener, Rohit Sharma-led Team India diminished England's Bazballers with kryptonite Bumrah, who powered the hosts to a massive win over Ben Stokes' men. Bumrah's reverse-swing masterclass paved the way for India to level the five-match series 1-1 in Visakhapatnam. India's bowler Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of England's batter Ollie Pope (PTI)

Roped in as the vice-captain of the Test side, pacer Bumrah bagged six wickets and leaked 45 runs in the 1st innings as England folded for 253 in 55.5 overs. Leading the pace attack of the hosts in the 2nd innings, speedster Bumrah picked up three wickets to make sure England bowled out for 292 to lose the 2nd Test by 106 runs. The premier fast bowler was also named the Player of the Match for his bowling heroics against England.

Where is Jasprit Bumrah?

As per the latest developments, Bumrah was not present when Indian players warmed up for the 3rd Test in the optional training. According to a report filed by Cricbuzz, Bumrah has not arrived in Rajkot which will host the 3rd Test between India and England on Thursday. The report suggested that Bumrah can feature in India's practice session on Wednesday. A previous report stated that Bumrah was likely to be rested for the 3rd Test against England.

Should India rest Bumrah in Rajkot?

However, the decision was reversed by the Indian think tank in the lead-up to the upcoming encounter in Rajkot. Indian fast bowler Bumrah put on a show with the red ball as he bowled 32 overs in the four-day contest at Vizag. After outclassing England in the second match, India announced a Virat Kohli-less squad for the remaining three Tests against the visitors. Team India is also without wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul in the 3rd Test at Rajkot.

Bumrah tops ICC rankings

Last week, India's pace spearhead, Bumrah, topped the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Test bowling rankings. Bumrah is the first Indian pacer to take the top spot in the ICC rankings. Bumrah replaced veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin at the top of the ICC Test bowling rankings. Bumrah climbed three places to dethrone Ashwin from the top spot. Bumrah is the fourth Indian bowler to reach the pinnacle of ICC's Test bowling rankings. Before Bumrah, the historic feat was achieved by Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and the late Bishan Singh Bedi.