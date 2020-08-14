e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘Players playing CPL will hold edge over rest in IPL,’ says Ashish Nehra

IPL 2020: ‘Players playing CPL will hold edge over rest in IPL,’ says Ashish Nehra

IPL 2020: Nehra reckons players such as Kieron Pollard, Imran Tahir and Rashid Khan would be better suited to playing IPL because they’d have already played the CPL in the West Indies.

cricket Updated: Aug 14, 2020 16:26 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rashid Khan, Kieron Pollard and Imran Tahir will enter the IPL with the experience of having played the CPL.
Rashid Khan, Kieron Pollard and Imran Tahir will enter the IPL with the experience of having played the CPL.(Getty Images)
         

Former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra believes that players entering the 2020 Indian Premier League having played the Caribbean Premier League in the West Indies will hold advantage over those who haven’t.

The eighth season of the CPL takes place from August 18 to September 10, and Nehra reckons players such as Kieron Pollard, Imran Tahir and Rashid Khan, among many more, who will be representing their individual CPL franchises would be better suited to playing T20 cricket that many others who haven’t played any cricket in long.

“I would like to say, whichever player plays CPL, there is no guarantee that their performance will be replicated in the IPL, but they will definitely have an edge over the other players. If you reach UAE after playing for a month, it will definitely make a difference, be it Kieron Pollard or Imran Tahir or Rashid Khan,” Nehra said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

Weighing in on the expectations from Tahir, Nehra, his former Chennai Super Kings teammate, feels the experience of playing the CPL promises to work well for the South Africa leg-spinner, who has retired from ODI cricket after last year’s World Cup. Nehra reckons that at Tahir’s experience and age, the more games he’ll play, the better he has a chance to deliver for CSK.

“Even today when Imran Tahir takes a wicket, he celebrates like an 18 to 20-year-old player. He is a dedicated player. When we talk about a certain age, when you get to play more matches and get more practice at that age, it is always better. It will be a really good thing for Imran Tahir to play the IPL after playing in the CPL,” Nehra pointed out.

