'Who are we to question Sachin?': Vaughan takes cheeky dig at Tendulkar for 'hitting-the-stumps law' tweet

Ben Stokes' lucky survival in the first innings of the fourth Test of the Ashes series created quite a storm on social media with legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar joining the discussion with an opinion on the need for a law to support bowlers. However, former England captain Michael Vaughan took a cheeky dig at the former India batsman on his tweet.

Stokes had survived after he shoulder armed a delivery from Cameron Green that nipped back in sharply to hit the stumps. The ball however did not dislodge the bail, just hit the side of the stumps.

The video of that incident in Sydney went viral with Sachin sharing the clip and calling for a new call in cricket where batters will be given out if the ball just hits the stumps.

“Should a law be introduced called ‘hitting the stumps’ after the ball has hit them but not dislodged the bails? What do you think guys? Let’s be fair to bowlers!” he tweeted and even tagged Shane Warne who sits in the MCC World C

Should a law be introduced called ‘hitting the stumps’ after the ball has hit them but not dislodged the bails? What do you think guys? Let’s be fair to bowlers! 😜😬😋@shanewarne#AshesTestpic.twitter.com/gSH2atTGRe — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 7, 2022

Talking about the suggestion on Fox Cricket, Vaughan took a cheeky dig saying that had Sachin been playing he would have been in favour of the existing law.

“Who are we to question Sachin Tendulkar? But I guarantee that if he was playing the game, he would want the bails to come off,” he said.

Warne, who was part of the same discussion, admitted that he would take the discussion in the MCC meeting, but opined that he would rather want the bails to be dislodged in a bid to avoid confusion and delay in the game.

“Yes it is something to discuss. I told Sachin on Twitter that I will take this to the committee. But I feel that the bails should be dislodged. Or else it will take too much time out of the game to review everything. But yes it is definitely something to discuss” he explained.