'Who knows whether it's worth giving him a go': Agarkar suggests most unique name to open for India amid KL Rahul debate

Former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar on Friday offered the most unique solution to Team India's opening conundrum for the ODI series against West Indies amid the KL Rahul debate, which he wants the Indian management to solve.

Since 2020, Rahul has batted 10 times in the middle order, at No.4 or 5, scoring 554 runs at 69.25 with two centuries and four half-centuries. However, with Rohit Sharma absent from the ODIs in South Africa last month, Rahul, who was the stand-in skipper during that contest, opened for India, which left Agarkar disappointed.

Speaking on the Star Sports show Game Plan, Agarkar found it difficult to understand the logic behind the constant change of batting position of Rahul and feels that he should only open in the impending three-match contest against West Indies at home if he is seen as a long-term opening option for India.

"I think that's the first thing they need to decide, whether he is an opener or a middle-order batter because he captained in South Africa and he opened, which to me, it was a little bit disappointing because he had been successful at the No. 4 or 5 position, that's the role they were looking at.

"If that is not going to be the case, then again you have got to stick to what you decide. If he is going to be the opener, then you may as well open with him and Rohit in this series," he said.

Rahul will not be available for the first ODI match against West Indies and hence, following Shikhar Dhawan testing positive for Covid-19, the selectors added Mayank Agarwal and Ishan Kishan to the squad.

The veteran Indian pacer added to India's selection headache question Shikhar Dhawan's future in the team if Rahul is picked as an opener.

"That will be interesting to see because Shikhar Dhawan is there as well. I am not sure in another year or year-and-a-half's time where Shikhar Dhawan would be even though he has got runs in South Africa," he said.

The 44-year-old then suggested a unique solution saying that India can hand the opening slot to one of their explosive batters in Ishan Kishan or Rishabh Pant, although he remains unsure about the solution.

"You have got a couple of explosive players, someone like an Ishan Kishan or even someone like a Rishabh Pant, who knows whether it's worth giving him a go at the top of the order," he said.

The ODI series will begin from February 6 onwards with all matches being played in Ahmedabad, behind closed doors.