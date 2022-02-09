'Whoever you drop, it will be an injustice': Chopra gives his verdict on Rahul's batting position for 2nd ODI against WI

The spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar inflicted maximum damage on the West Indies before captain Rohit Sharma notched up 60, helping India register an easy six-wicket win in the ODI series opener in Ahmedabad. The Indian unit looked confident under Rohit, who took charge as full-time captain in limited-overs cricket at a time when the team is starting rehearsals for the T20 World Cup this year and the 2023 50-over World Cup.

Rohit, who had missed the South Africa series due to a hamstring injury, will look to emulate a similar performance and add one more victory to seal the three-match series on Wednesday. Ishan Kishan's approach would be no different as well. The left-handed dasher a 36-ball 28 in the previous game and forget an 84-run opening stand with his skipper.

But with KL Rahul's return to the mix, it remains to be seen whether the team management tweaks Ishant's position. Rahul skipped the first ODI for a personal engagement but the Karnataka batter is set to bolster the batting line-up. But former India opener Aakash Chopra feels it will be "injustice" to the player who makes way for Rahul.

"When KL Rahul comes into the team, who will go out? Ishan Kishan will be made to sit out or will Suryakumar Yadav or Deepak Hooda be moved from the middle order? Whoever you drop, it will be an injustice to him because he got to play just one match and after that, you bid him goodbye," said the cricketer-turned-commentator on his YouTube channel.

If Rahul bats in the middle order, Deepak Hooda, who played his part to perfection in the first game with an unbeaten 26 off 32 deliveries, might have to sit out. Since 2020, Rahul has batted 10 times in the middle order, at No.4 or 5, scoring 554 runs at 69.25 with two centuries and four half-centuries.

"Ishan Kishan played as an opener and it is possible if you see long term, Shikhar Dhawan with Rohit Sharma in ODIs and KL Rahul in the middle order. So if you see from that angle, keep him wherever he has to play in the future and let Ishan Kishan play.

"But if you are trying to solve the middle-order problems, don't touch Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda and Rishabh Pant. Let them play there because if you don't give them chances, how will you come to know, once Shreyas Iyer is fit, you won't be able to play Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda and all together," Chopra further added.

When Rohit was absent from the ODIs in South Africa last month, Rahul, who was the stand-in skipper during that contest, opened for India. Chopra believes Ishant might have to "unfortunately" return to the bench if Rahul gets bracketed as an opener again.

"My verdict is that KL Rahul should open, make Ishan Kishan sit out, unfortunate as it may be. Don't change the middle order, that's what I feel. Rahul comes in, Ishan Kishan goes out," he concluded.