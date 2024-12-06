Why are Australia cricketers wearing black armbands on Day 1 of the pink-ball Test against India?

The Australian cricket team on Friday wore black armbands as the side took field during Day 1 of the pink-ball Test against India in Adelaide. The players wore the armbands in tribute of Phil Hughes, the Australian cricketer who tragically died after being hit by a bouncer during a domestic first-class match in 2014. A minute's silence was observed in Adeialde before the match as a mark of respect to the cricketer's memory. Australia's Mitchell Starc (C) celebrates the first ball dismissal of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal(AFP)

“We understand this will be a time of reflection for the many people who knew and admired Phillip Hughes,” Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley had earlier said, as he discussed about paying a tribute to Hughes during the pink-ball Test.

“We wanted to ensure that the Hughes family, particularly, were comfortable with any commemorations and that we celebrate Phillip’s life and incredible achievements appropriately.”

Hughes died after being hit on neck

Hughes had played 26 Tests for Australia, and was one of the integral members of the side in the longest format of the game at the time of his passing. He was hit at an unprotected area under the helmet, near his neck, by a bouncer while representing South Australia against New South Wales; he died two days later.

The incident shocked the global cricket community, and the loss of the talented left-hander, who was just 25, deeply affected his teammates and fans alike. Hughes was widely regarded as one of the most popular and promising players in the Australian squad, known for his infectious spirit and dedication to the game.

Off the field, Hughes’ family has maintained a connection to his legacy, with his relatives still involved in the management of his Angus cattle farm, Four 0 Eight, on the New South Wales north coast. His tragic passing also left the cricketing world grappling with how to continue in the wake of such a loss. A

In a moving tribute, he was posthumously named as Australia's 13th man for the following Test in Adelaide, where the crowd observed 63 seconds of applause before play in his honour, a fitting tribute to a man whose spirit and contribution to the game will never be forgotten.