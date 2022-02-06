Why did Yuzvendra Chahal PayTM 4 to Harbhajan Singh? Chris Gayle says ‘how do I get it bro’

Former India off-spinner triggered a series of hilarious reactions from fans and cricketers alike when he posted a screenshot from his mobile notification, tagging Yuzvendra Chahal.

The screenshot showed that Chahal had paid him ₹4 and Harbhajan asked the leg-spinner, "4 rupya Paytm kyun kiya @yuzi_chahal (Why did you Paytm me ₹4?)

The tweet from Harbhajan triggered a meme-fest with many including former cricketer Wasim Jaffer taking part in the conversation.

Jaffer posted a picture of Chahal relaxing near the boundary line from the 2019 World Cup match against Sri Lanka as he joined the fun on Twitter.

Chahal eventually quoted Harbhajan's tweet and wrote, "Paaji new offer hai Paytm par... Send Rs. 4 and Get Rs. 100 Cashback."

Following Chahal's reply, even West Indies superstar Chris Gayle couldn't suppress his curiosity as he asked the Indian leg-spinner, "How can I get it bro?"

Chahal is currently with Team India as it takes on the West Indies in the first of three ODIs in Ahmedabad. The leg-spinner is the part of the playing XI for the one-dayer on Sunday, which also marks India's 1000th appearance in the format. With this, India became the first team to reach the mark.

In the 999 ODIs played earlier, India accounts for 518 wins and 431 losses. The Men in Blue had played their 500th match in 2002 and two decades later, the side has now reached the milestone of playing 1000 ODIs.

Batting all-rounder Deepak Hooda made his debut for the side as Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj also made a return to the Indian ODI side after over three years.

Team India is making a return to action for the first time since the dismal outing against South Africa, where the side conceded a 0-3 ODI series loss.